Provincial minister visits THQ hospital Bhera

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir visited Bhera Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital to inspect healthcare facilities.

He reviewed various hospital departments, interacted with patients in wards, and inquired about their treatment. He ordered for installation of five cardiac monitors in the emergency ward within a week through the health council.

Additionally, the provincial minister inspected the medical store to check the availability and expiration of medicines.

Expressing concern over the shortage of consultants, with 10 out of 12 positions vacant, Khawaja Imran Nazir directed the health secretary to take immediate action. The minister also visited the Maryam Nawaz Outsourced Health Clinic in Alipur Syedan, where he assessed the quality of patient care.

Assistant Commissioner Bhera Ashna Tahir was also present.