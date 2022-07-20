Provincial minister visits under construction Rescue 1122 station Nathiagali

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Relief and Resettlement Iqbal Wazir Wednesday visited Rescue 1122 District Office Abbottabad and under construction building of Station 33 at Nathiagali.

Provincial Minister Iqbal Wazir inspected the rescue 1122 ambulance, fire vehicle, and the equipment used in the rescue operation.

He also met the rescue personnel and directed them to use all resources to provide better and professional services to the public. The minister said that with the support of the provincial government, uninterrupted services of Rescue 1122 are being provided throughout the province.

The work is continued for the establishment of permanent Rescue stations at the tourist spots for emergency services to the tourists in accordance with the vision of the Chief Minister KP and the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan for tourism.

On this occasion, he also visited the newly constructed building of Rescue 1122 in Nathiagli and issued orders to complete the construction of the building in accordance with the rules and regulations within the stipulated time.