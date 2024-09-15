Provincial minister visits under-construction govt Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communications Malik Sahib Ahmad Bharth visited here on Sunday

and inspected the ongoing construction work of Govt Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology.

During a briefing, the minister was informed that the construction work of Cardiology Hospital

was progressing rapidly and all allocated funds of Rs 9.86 billion for the hospital in the current

year had been released.

It was further informed that the 97-kanal hospital under construction includes the construction

of OPD, Emergency, offices and residential quarters.

The hospital's OPD would be completed by April 2025, while the entire hospital would be functional

by December 2025.

Provincial Minister for Communications Malik Sahib Ahmad Bharth said that the heart hospital

was a gift from the PML-N for the people of Sargodha.

He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif would soon visit Sargodha to review the

construction work of the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, MS Dr Faisal Masood Teaching

hospital Dr. Mushtaq Bashir Aakif and ADC-G Omar Farooq were also present on the occasion.