Provincial Minister Visits Under-construction 47-flyover Bridges Site:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communications Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth visited the site of the under-construction 47-flyover bridges and reviewed the progress on Wednesday.

Accompanying him were Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan, Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Sargodha Muhammad Waseem, and DPO Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi.

The provincial minister was briefed by the XEN Highways Farman Maken on the ongoing funding and construction work of the flyovers.

It was informed that the development work was progressing as per the scheduled timeline.

The minister Sohaib Bharth directed the authorities to ensure the timely completion of the development scheme.

He stated that the rehabilitation of roads across Punjab is ongoing under the "Khushhal Punjab Program" initiated by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

