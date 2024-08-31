Provincial Minister Vows To Declare Mirpurkhas A Calamity-hit District
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 10:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister of Tourism and Culture, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah on Saturday held a press conference at the Deputy Commissioner's house, addressing the damage caused by sudden and heavy rainfall in Mirpurkhas district.
Shah announced plans to request the Chief Minister to declare Mirpurkhas a calamity-hit district, citing infrastructure damage and crop losses. He also called for the suspension of disqualified officers.
Joining Shah, Provincial Minister of Population and Focal Person for Rain Emergency, Mir Tariq Talpur, highlighted the challenges in draining water from the city due to overflowing water drains.
Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghouri reported that central roads have been cleared, but residential colonies remain affected. Deputy Commissioner Dr Rashid Masood Khan confirmed 2 deaths, 6 injuries, and requested reports from assistant commissioners on crop-related incidents.
The ministers and officials vowed to work together to address the situation, with heavy machinery from PDMA aiding in water extraction efforts.
