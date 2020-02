Provincial Minister,Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh to hold joint khuli Kutchehri on Feb29

Provincial Minister Nawab Muhammad Taimoor Talpur and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui would hold jointly khuli Kutchehri (open meeting) on February 29 in city ground Kandiaro at 2 pm

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Nawab Muhammad Taimoor Talpur and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui would hold jointly khuli Kutchehri (open meeting) on February 29 in city ground Kandiaro at 2 pm.

According to a hand out issued here on Tuesday, Provincial Minister and Advisor would hold open meeting on Special directives of Sindh Chief Minister to listen the problems of citizens and issue directions to relevant officials for their resolution.

The Deputy commissioner Naushehroferoze captain � Bilal Shahid Rao has asked the people to ensue their presence in khuli katchheri.