Provincial Ministers, Advisor, Special Assistants Express Condolences On Demise Of Rehman Malik

Published February 23, 2022

Provincial Ministers, Advisor, Special Assistants express condolences on demise of Rehman Malik

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs & food Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt and Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar and Sadiq Ali Memon, Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh Wednesday expressed deep grief over the demise of senior PPP leader and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik.

In their condolence messages here, they prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul and give courage to bereaved family to bear the loss.

