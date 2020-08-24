Provincial ministers, Assembly members call on Chief Minister

Provincial ministers and Assembly members called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat here on Monday and apprised him about problems of their respective constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial ministers and Assembly members called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat here on Monday and apprised him about problems of their respective Constituencies.

Usman Buzdar assured them to resolve their problems on preferential basis and remarked that he would not allow anyone to create obstacles in the deliverance of due work of the public representatives.

The CM highlighted that encouraging results had come to surface regarding measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Punjab. He regretfully remarked that opposition by doing negative politics on coronavirus pandemic had ruined their left over credibility as well. He deplored that opposition parties always depended upon fabrication and telling lies.

Usman Buzdar said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are setting right the follies committed by the previous regime." He censured that opposition parties were moving forward with their agenda merely to save their corruption. He vehemently stated that the nation had not forgotten countless corruption committed in the past tenures. Usman Buzdar emphasized that those committing loot and plunder of national resources in the past tenure were afraid of facing accountability.

The Chief Minister reiterated that under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the present government was the most transparent government in the history of Pakistan. He illustrated that the journey of making real progress had set in Punjab. He underscored that the performance of Punjab government was better than the other three provinces despite facing undue criticism.

Usman Buzdar maintained that Punjab would keep on moving forward and conspirator elements would keep on doing undue criticism.

He deplored that those levelling baseless allegations were bent upon halting the journey of progress. Such elements were causing great loss to the national interests for the sake of their vested interests, he regretted. He highlighted that opportunists having their own peculiar agenda had no scope in new Pakistan.

The CM stated that the people of Pakistan were conscientious, adding, "It is our aim and ideology to serve the masses." He regretfully remarked that those creating obstacles in the journey of progress in the past two years were not sincere to the country and the nation. He stressed that conspirator elements had failed, are failing and will face failure.

The CM reiterated, "Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will steadfastly combat and confront every mafia."Usman Buzdar remarked that the discarded politicians by the nation were busy and struggling to save their politics. He underscored that rejected politicians had neither any future now nor would have in the coming days. He criticized that such elements set-up global records of doing corruption in their tenures.

Those met with the Chief Minister included Provincial Ministers Sardar Muhammad Asif Naqai, Malik Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Sibtain Khan, MNA Ahmad Hussain Dehar, MPAs Ahmad Shah Khagha, Mian Muhammad Farrukh Mumtaz Manika, Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem Ibrahim, Muhammad Latasab Satti, Nazir Ahmad Chohan, Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind, Fateh Khaliq, Muhammad Amir Nawaz Khan, Ch. Ashraf Ali Ansari, Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima and others. Chief WHIP MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Good Governance Committee Col. (Retd.) Ejaz Hussain Manhais were also present on this occasion.