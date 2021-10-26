Provincial ministers assure to resolve all issues in Orakzai district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A three member delegation of provincial ministers Anwar Zeb Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir and Special Assistant Riaz Khan on Tuesday visited Orakzai district to review ongoing development projects.

The provincial ministers were briefed on ongoing and completed development schemes in Orakzai district.

They also participated in jirga of tribal elders and listened their problems.

On the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly Ghazan Jamal, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalid, District Police Officer Nisar Khan, administration officers and heads of all departments were also present .

Addressing the gathering, the provincial ministers assured that provincial government would address their issues on priority basis.

He said that steps would be taken on emergency basis in all sectors particularly in education and health department to facilitate local people.