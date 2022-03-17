Provincial ministers call on CM Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Ministers Sibtain Khan, Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik and Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Thursday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Minister Punjab.

During the meeting, the participants discussed departmental performance, political situation and foiling of the no-confidence motion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the impassive opposition was preoccupied with the lust for power.

"Its conduct is extremely disappointing and irresponsible as it has harmed national unity by engaging in negative politics", he added.

Usman Buzdar asserted that the rejected elements would not get anything as politics of anarchy was their only agenda, adding that point scoring on every issue was their only goal as the opposition could only make hollow claims while sitting in the drawing-rooms. "The nation would remain united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan", he concluded.