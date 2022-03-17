UrduPoint.com

Provincial Ministers Call On CM Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Provincial ministers call on CM Buzdar

Punjab Ministers Sibtain Khan, Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik and Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Thursday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Minister Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Ministers Sibtain Khan, Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik and Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Thursday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Minister Punjab.

During the meeting, the participants discussed departmental performance, political situation and foiling of the no-confidence motion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the impassive opposition was preoccupied with the lust for power.

"Its conduct is extremely disappointing and irresponsible as it has harmed national unity by engaging in negative politics", he added.

Usman Buzdar asserted that the rejected elements would not get anything as politics of anarchy was their only agenda, adding that point scoring on every issue was their only goal as the opposition could only make hollow claims while sitting in the drawing-rooms. "The nation would remain united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan", he concluded.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Unity Foods Limited Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Razak invite Austrian investors to invest in local ..

Razak invite Austrian investors to invest in local potential sectors

2 seconds ago
 Germany's Scholz under fire after Zelensky's fierc ..

Germany's Scholz under fire after Zelensky's fierce appeal

3 seconds ago
 "Kashmir is an indivisible entity, only Kashmiris ..

"Kashmir is an indivisible entity, only Kashmiris have right to decide their des ..

5 seconds ago
 Govt launches Green Youth Movement to ensure bette ..

Govt launches Green Youth Movement to ensure better environment

7 seconds ago
 Administrator reviews arrangements of Shab-e-Barat ..

Administrator reviews arrangements of Shab-e-Barat at Mewa Shah graveyard

3 minutes ago
 UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-rule ..

UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>