Provincial Ministers call on Punjab Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari, Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Asif Nakai and PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani held separate meetings with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday at the Governor 's House.

They discussed various matters besides the current political situation.

During the meeting, the Governor asserted that the government would complete its constitutional term as the people had given mandate for five years.

"Those dreaming of mid-term elections will get nothing except disappointment and they should discuss real public issues instead of politics of unrest", he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar added that the Federal government had set a new example of austerity by reducing its expenditures by Rs 50 billion while reduction of Rs 7 billion in current account deficit is a proof of the success of government's economic policies.

He said the government would fulfill the promise of changing the fate of the country. The Governor further said the government was taking tough economic decisions due to economic situation but despite that, the government was making utmost efforts to give maximum relief to the masses.