Provincial Ministers Calls On CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Provincial ministers calls on CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer Ud Din called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and apprised him about departmental performance and pace of reforms.

Talking on the occasion, CM Usman Buzdar said that public service was the main agenda of the government while departmental reforms have created ease for the public. The fruits of development were reaching every district under the unprecedented development programme, he added.

He said the archaic culture of unfair distribution of development funds had been eradicated. In the previous era, development funds were spent on personal likes and dislikes, he regretted.

In the Naya Pakistan, every penny was being spent honestly on the people. He said that the opponents wanted to stop the journey of development however these elements have failed at every occasion.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was moving in the right direction as it was working to resolve the problems of the people.

