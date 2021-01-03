Provincial ministers condemn killing of coalmine workers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial ministers have strongly condemned the killing of ten coalmine workers in the Machh area of Balochistan and expressed their sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

In their separate statements here on Sunday, Balochistan ministers including Ziaullah Longove, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Engineer Zamrak Khan Achackzai said that such elements involved in killing of innocent people do not deserve any concession and all possible measures would be taken against the killers of the workers to bring them to justice as soon as possible.

They said that terrorism in any form was not acceptable and these anti-state elements would be brought to capital punishment soon, adding that their only motive was to disturb Balochistan's peace.

They also extended their sympathy with the families of the martyrs and also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace ad granting courage to bereaved families members.