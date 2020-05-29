Provincial ministers discuss anti-coronavirus drive with Chief Minister

UrduPoint.com
Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday and discussed anti-coronavirus drive in the province and future strategy

The chief minister said that around 224,000 coronavirus tests had been conducted in Punjab so far.

He said that whereas 6338 coronavirus patients had been recovered and 927 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

The total number of patients was 22964 in Punjab and around 5400 had been tested during the last 24 hours.

Usman Buzdar said that public cooperation was imperative to combat COVID-19.

He said that funds had been provided to the health department on a priority basis to deal with the pandemic.

"Patients have been allowed home isolation as the provincial government is taking every possible step to control spread of the disease," he added.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government had taken effective measures in the wake of coronavirus and the decision of closing educational institutions, marriage halls and cinemas was taken in the larger public interest.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Every stratum would have to play role as more steps would also be taken to protect public lives," he added.

While issuing directions to ensure strict compliance of anti-coronavirus arrangements, the CM also directed the line departments to get implement guidelines.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid briefed the Chief Minister about the anti-coronavirus arrangements.

