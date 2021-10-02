Provincial ministers express condolences over demise of Umar Sharif

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Ministers Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Special Assistants to CM Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar and Sadiq Ali Memon have expressed their deep sorrow over the demise of renowned Pakistani comedian Umar Sharif.

In their condolence messages here on Saturday, they said that the one who spreads smiles on the faces of miserable human beings through his art has separated from us.

They prayed that Allah Almighty bless the departed soul and give courage to bereaved family to bear this loss.