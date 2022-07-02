Provincial ministers and other dignitaries have expressed their condolences to senior journalist and former president of Karachi Press Club Imtiaz Farran over the demise of his sister

According to the details, Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs and food Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt, and Special Assistant to the CM Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar expressed grief over the sad demise of Imtiaz Farran's sister.

In their condolence messages, they expressed their heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.