Provincial Ministers Handover Solar Equipment To Project's Beneficiaries
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who distributed solar equipment among beneficiaries of the Sindh Solar Energy Project, has expressed hope that the second phase of the project with a target of 200,000 households will also start soon.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony, at the Rawal House in Tandojam here on Saturday, for the distribution of free solar equipment among the project's beneficiaries.
The Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was also present on the occasion and distributed the solar items as well.
Memon congratulated Shah for his efforts with regard to the solarization project and said that the project was being implemented as part of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership's vision.
He believed that PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari deserved to be elected as the country's Prime Minister, saying he was working hard for the country's development without having any official position in the center.
He was positive to see Bilawal elected as Pakistan's premier in the next general elections.
The Senior Minister said in every election the PPP had faced and defeated electoral alliances in the province and that the same would be done in the next elections.
According to him, under Bilawal's vision, the provincial government was going to build 100 homes in each village of the province.
Memon expressed hope that the government's housing project would be globally recognized as one of its own.
He said the PPP's provincial government had taken unparalleled initiatives in the health sector, which was providing services to the patients from other provinces as well.
He maintained that the PPP's provincial government had taken an unequivocal stance against construction on new canals on the Indus River.
He attributed his party for putting to rest the controversial Kalabagh dam due to its persistent opposition to the project.
"The National Finance Commission (NFC) award and the provincial autonomy were secured by the PPP," he recalled.
Tacitly referring to the ongoing protests across the province against the new canals, he advised the people not to subscribe to the propaganda against the party.
"The love for the PPP can't be removed from the hearts of the people because we believe in serving humanity," he said.
He questioned if the PPP's achievements with regard to democracy and rights were minused from history, what else would be left to be seen.
The Provincial Minister Shah said that the ongoing first phase of the distribution of equipment under Sindh Solar Home System was being completed while the second phase would be started soon.
He claimed that a merit-based distribution was being ensured among the beneficiaries
Shah asserted that despite all the odds, PPP clinched two-thirds majority seats in Sindh in the February 2024 general elections.
