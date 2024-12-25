Open Menu

Provincial Ministers Inaugurate Development & Beautification Work At Lansdowne Bridge Rohri

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Provincial Ministers inaugurate development & beautification work at Lansdowne bridge Rohri

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The inauguration ceremony of the development and beautification work at Lansdowne Bridge Rohri was held here on Wednesday marking a significant milestone in the preservation of this iconic landmark. The ceremony was attended by provincial ministers, including Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Provincial Minister for Culture and Antiquities, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

Other notable guests included Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan islam Shaikh, Chairman District Council Sukkur Kamil Hyder Shah, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr MB Dharejo, lawyer and social activist Sohail Memon, and a large number of citizens from Rohri and Sukkur.

The ceremony featured a documentary showcasing the history of Lansdowne Bridge, which was built in 1889 and is considered one of the greatest engineering feats of the 19th century. Advocate Suhail Memon, in his address, highlighted the significance of the bridge, stating that it was built using more steel than the Eiffel Tower. He also praised the Department of Antiquities for their excellent work in preserving the bridge.

He said the Lansdowne Bridge is not only an important historical landmark but also a major tourist attraction. The ceremony concluded with a proposal to install a chairlift at the "Satyan Jo Aastano" a popular spot near the bridge, to further enhance the tourist experience.

