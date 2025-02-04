Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Bilal Yasin and Sohail Shaukat Butt called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Kha

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 09:18 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Bilal Yasin and Sohail Shaukat Butt called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.
The provincial ministers informed the Governor in detail about the reforms introduced in the Health, Social Welfare and Baitul Mal, and Housing departments. They also briefed on progress of the development projects regarding departmental performance.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that economic stability is impossible without political stability. He said, "The province is currently facing immense economic challenges for which we all have to work together." He said that the PPP took concrete steps for the welfare of the people in its previous tenures.
The Governor Punjab said that development of education and health sectors and providing relief to the people should be the priority of the government.
He said that provision of basic health facilities to the people and implementation of ongoing projects in this regard should be ensured. He said that provincial departments should also perform their duties under a coordinated strategy to solve the problems of the people of the province.
The Governor Punjab said the government's efforts are yielding positive results, with Pakistan's economy showing signs of improvement. This upward trajectory bodes well for the country's future.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan further said that the young generation is the asset of the country and the nation and they should be provided with better opportunities to progress.
