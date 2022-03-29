Provincial ministers meet Buzdar

Provincial Ministers and Members of Provincial Assembly met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Tuesday and discussed the political situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Ministers and Members of Provincial Assembly met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Tuesday and discussed the political situation.

Usman Buzdar said he was a loyalist to the prime minister who had diligently worked for the public welfare and burnt the midnight oil to come up to the expectations of party leader and assured merit-based governance, says a news release.

Those who met included Hashim Jawan Bakht, Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Mian Aslam Khan,Taimur Bhatti, Hanif Pitafi, Samiullah Ch., Amer Nawaz Chandia, Javed Akhtar Lund, MamoonTarar, Ghazain Abbasi and others.