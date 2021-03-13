UrduPoint.com
Provincial Ministers Meet Chief Minister , Felicitate Him Over Senate Victory

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 08:23 PM

Provincial ministers and assembly members from various districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial ministers and assembly members from various districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office on Saturday.

They congratulated the CM on the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi as chairman and deputy chairman Senate.

The political situation and other matters also came under discussion during the meetings whereas public representatives apprised the CM about the problems and needs of their respective areas. The CM directed the departments and authorities concerned to take immediate action for solving those problems.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was determined to make Punjab an exemplary province in terms of development and good governance.

For the first time, less privileged areas have been included in the mainstream under the vision of composite development, he added.

The real change was being introduced in the Punjab which had been promised by PM Imran Khan. We do not care about opponents and believe in working hard, Usman Buzdar said and added that no one can raise a finger on the transparency of PTI government.

Those who met the chief minister include Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik, MPAs Zafar Iqbal, Haroon Imran Gul and Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari.

Chief Whip Punjab Assembly MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

