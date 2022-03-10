UrduPoint.com

Provincial Ministers Meet Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Provincial Ministers Ashfa Riaz, Muhammad Sibtain Khan and Muhammad Abdullah Warraich MPA met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the opposition parties bringing no-confidence move did not even trust each other and this stunt would unnerve the opposition. The opposition would confront a memorable surprise as the people knew the looters, he said. Disappointment was evident on the faces of opposition leaders, he added.

The parliamentarians said they would remain united as every PTI worker fully trusted their leadership. The failure of the no-confidence move would be seen by everybody, they added.

