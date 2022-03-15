Provincial ministers meet CM

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht and Hamid Yar Hiraj met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister said on the occasion, that the announcement of holding a long march on March 23 was an attempt to malign national unity and regretted that the PDM was impassive to the importance of national interest.

These elements were putting the national interest at stake to protect their political interests, he added and regretted that the PDM had, again, shown political immaturity and irresponsibility. There was no room for negative politics, he stressed and added the politics of the opposition was not based on any principle or ideology and its every tactic would be fully countered.

The nation was united under Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would complete its term, he concluded.