Provincial Ministers, Members Of Assemblies & Dignitaries Call On CM Bugti
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 06:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, senior officials and dignitaries from various walks of life met with Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday here.
During the meeting, the participants congratulated the CM on Eid-ul-Fitr and expressed good wishes for the development and prosperity of the province.
Balochistan CM Mir Sarfaraz Bugti appreciated the good sentiments of the guests and said that Eid-ul-Fitr conveys a message of happiness, brotherhood and unity.
He urged the people on this occasion to include the deserving people in the joy of Eid so that the spirit of Eid could be highlighted in the true sense.
The CM of Balochistan reiterated his commitment that all sections have to play an equal role for the development and stability of the province.
He said that the government is determined to further advance the journey of public service and development and all possible measures are being taken for the prosperity of Balochistan.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Fill Sukkur with Joy and Devotion2 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Karachi, triggers panic among residents2 minutes ago
-
Provincial ministers, members of assemblies & dignitaries call on CM Bugti2 minutes ago
-
DC extends warm Eid wishes, emphasizes unity and inclusivity2 minutes ago
-
COAS visits Wana, Chehkan, spends Eid-day with officers, troops2 minutes ago
-
Woman injured after falling into deep well12 minutes ago
-
Dr Lalchand Ukrani extends Eid greetings, calls for unity and compassion12 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman celebrates Eid with patients, orphans, and sanitation workers12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor honors taekwondo star Abu Huraira Shah for international success42 minutes ago
-
Gillani celebrates Eid with orphans, discusses international responsibilities2 hours ago
-
DC offers Eid prayer, reviews arrangements & greets citizens2 hours ago
-
IGP commends police force for Eid security measures2 hours ago