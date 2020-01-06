UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Ministers, MPAs Call On Chief Minister Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:20 PM

Provincial ministers, MPAs call on Chief Minister Punjab

A delegation of Punjab ministers and MPAs called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of Punjab ministers and MPAs called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the chief minister said the government was serving the masses with full commitment and hard work, says a handout issued here on Monday.

He regretted that past governments compounded the public problems and avoided to meet even the basic needs of the people.

He said that many new examples of austerity had been set in the province and added that the government would take every step for the benefit of the masses.

He mentioned that the incumbent government was doing such public welfare steps which the past rulers had failed to do even in years.

He said that Pakistan was moving towards development and this journey of progress would continue as the government was fully committed to bringing ease and betterment in the lives of the people.

Punjab ministers Syed Hussain Jehania Gardezi, Asad Khokhar, MPAs Musarat Cheema, Jamshaid Cheema, former caretaker chief minister Mian Afzal Hayat, former MPA Shaukat Mehmood Basra and others were present during meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Basra Progress Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Samsung is turning “Lite” this year

38 minutes ago

Christian community an essential part of our socia ..

1 hour ago

Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council ..

1 hour ago

KSRelief to distribute 150,000 winter bags in diff ..

1 minute ago

International community should play positive role ..

1 minute ago

UAE welcomes establishment of Council of Arab and ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.