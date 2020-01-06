Provincial ministers, MPAs call on Chief Minister Punjab

A delegation of Punjab ministers and MPAs called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of Punjab ministers and MPAs called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the chief minister said the government was serving the masses with full commitment and hard work, says a handout issued here on Monday.

He regretted that past governments compounded the public problems and avoided to meet even the basic needs of the people.

He said that many new examples of austerity had been set in the province and added that the government would take every step for the benefit of the masses.

He mentioned that the incumbent government was doing such public welfare steps which the past rulers had failed to do even in years.

He said that Pakistan was moving towards development and this journey of progress would continue as the government was fully committed to bringing ease and betterment in the lives of the people.

Punjab ministers Syed Hussain Jehania Gardezi, Asad Khokhar, MPAs Musarat Cheema, Jamshaid Cheema, former caretaker chief minister Mian Afzal Hayat, former MPA Shaukat Mehmood Basra and others were present during meeting.