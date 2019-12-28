UrduPoint.com
Provincial Ministers, PTI Leaders Meet Punjab Chief Minister In Mian Channu

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 07:46 PM

Provincial ministers Hussain Jehania Gardezi, Malik Nauman Langrial, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office-bearers, Party workers, lawyers and others called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Mian Channu on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial ministers Hussain Jehania Gardezi, Malik Nauman Langrial, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office-bearers, Party workers, lawyers and others called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Mian Channu on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that cities like Khanewal had been kept backward in the past which was regrettable. He said Khanewal was his own district and he wanted to solve people's problem at priority, said a handout issued here.

The CM said that 102 development projects worth Rs 18 billion would be completed in Khanewal district. Under the Punjab Municipal Services Programme, development projects of Rs 430 million would be completed in national and provincial Constituencies of the district.

He said that 987-acre state land, got vacated from illegal occupants, would be utilized for projects of public welfare. The CM said he would visit Khanewal, Mian Channu, Kabirwala and Jehania again in near future.

The CM said that model police stations were being set up in every tehsil of Khanewal and entrance and exit points of the city would be beautified. The construction and repair of roads of district Khanewal would be completed with Rs 13.25 billion, he assured.

Usman Buzdar said that journalists of Khanewal district would be included in Sehat Insaf Card scheme. He said that launching of bus service of Bahauddin Zakariya University was being reviewed for the girl students of Khanewal.

