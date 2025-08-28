Open Menu

Provincial Ministers Review Flood Preparedness In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 08:49 PM

Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, and Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday visited Sukkur Barrage to review the flood preparedness in the region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, and Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday visited Sukkur Barrage to review the flood preparedness in the region. The ministers were accompanied by Irrigation Secretary, Zarif Khehro.

During a joint press conference, the ministers briefed the media on the current flood situation in the country. Jam Khan Shoro stated that the flood had caused widespread devastation in Punjab and was now heading towards Sindh. However, the Sindh government was fully prepared to face the challenge and had taken all necessary measures to mitigate the impact.

The Minister for Irrigation said that Sukkur Barrage had the capacity to discharge 960,000 cusecs of water and its structure was not under threat. He added that the protective bunds were strong and the district administration had started preparations for establishing relief camps.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government had convened a high-level meeting to review the flood situation and had offered assistance to the Punjab government. He assured that the situation in Sindh, including Sukkur, was under control and that precautionary measures were being taken to mitigate the impact of the flood.

The Minister for Energy emphasized the need for unity and solidarity in the face of natural disasters. He criticized the opposition to dams in the country, saying that projects like Kalabagh Dam were being raised repeatedly despite the fact that Diamer and Bhashah dams were under construction.

The ministers were accompanied by Commissioner Sukkur, Abid Saleem Qureshi, Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kamil Haider Shah, and officials of the Irrigation Department and Chinese experts.

