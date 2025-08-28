Provincial Ministers Review Flood Preparedness In Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 08:49 PM
Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, and Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday visited Sukkur Barrage to review the flood preparedness in the region
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, and Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday visited Sukkur Barrage to review the flood preparedness in the region. The ministers were accompanied by Irrigation Secretary, Zarif Khehro.
During a joint press conference, the ministers briefed the media on the current flood situation in the country. Jam Khan Shoro stated that the flood had caused widespread devastation in Punjab and was now heading towards Sindh. However, the Sindh government was fully prepared to face the challenge and had taken all necessary measures to mitigate the impact.
The Minister for Irrigation said that Sukkur Barrage had the capacity to discharge 960,000 cusecs of water and its structure was not under threat. He added that the protective bunds were strong and the district administration had started preparations for establishing relief camps.
Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government had convened a high-level meeting to review the flood situation and had offered assistance to the Punjab government. He assured that the situation in Sindh, including Sukkur, was under control and that precautionary measures were being taken to mitigate the impact of the flood.
The Minister for Energy emphasized the need for unity and solidarity in the face of natural disasters. He criticized the opposition to dams in the country, saying that projects like Kalabagh Dam were being raised repeatedly despite the fact that Diamer and Bhashah dams were under construction.
The ministers were accompanied by Commissioner Sukkur, Abid Saleem Qureshi, Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kamil Haider Shah, and officials of the Irrigation Department and Chinese experts.
Recent Stories
Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur
Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisi ..
Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain
Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter
Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony
Mukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health sector
Punjab health minister attends Unique Inter-School National Song Competitions
Fruit cultivation boosts farmers’ income by Rs.150m: Dr. Abid Niaz
Indonesian Consulate encourages Sukkur entrepreneurs to participate in Trade Exp ..
Taxila court sentences 9-year imprisonment to drug peddler
Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive
SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industrial Area Zone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisis1 minute ago
-
Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain1 minute ago
-
Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter1 minute ago
-
Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony1 minute ago
-
Mukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health sector3 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister attends Unique Inter-School National Song Competitions3 minutes ago
-
Taxila court sentences 9-year imprisonment to drug peddler3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive46 minutes ago
-
SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industrial Area Zone43 minutes ago
-
Sub-national Polio vaccination drive to start from Sep 143 minutes ago
-
Ducky Bhai’s remand extended43 minutes ago