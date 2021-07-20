UrduPoint.com
Provincial Ministers, Special Assistant To CM Sindh Congratulate Muslims On Eid-ul-Adha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:13 PM

Provincial Ministers, Special Assistant to CM Sindh congratulate Muslims on Eid-ul-Adha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Ministers Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on DEPD Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Tuesday congratulated Muslims across Pakistan on Eid-ul-Adha and requested them to pray for Muslims and especially pray for the development of Pakistan and Sindh in Eid ul Adha congregations.

In his congratulatory message, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, people should follow the instructions issued by the Sindh government to prevent the spread of Corona virus and celebrate this wonder festival with precautions. "Precaution is the right weapon to prevent this dangerous disease, and we should also include differently able persons in our happiness," he added.

"Eid-ul-Adha is a reminder of the Sunnah of Abraham and on this occasion we also need to slaughter hatreds," said Ikramullah Dharejo provincial minister for Industries & Commerce and anti-corruption & Cooperative Department. He further said that special prayers should be offered for the solidarity of the country and the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla congratulated the Muslims of Pakistan, especially Sindh, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and asked them to remember their non-Muslim brethren on this joyous occasion and make them part of their happiness. He further said that Pakistan is the homeland of all of us and we all have to play our part together for its development.

