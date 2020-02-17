Provincial ministers to hold open court in Sukkur

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh along with Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Aijaz Ali Shah will hold an Open Court (Khuli Katchery) at Circuit House Ghotki on February 22 at 11am

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh along with Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Aijaz Ali Shah will hold an Open Court (Khuli Katchery) at Circuit House Ghotki on February 22 at 11am.

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, they will listen to the problems being faced by the people and will issue necessary directives.