Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Provincial Ministers for Primary and Secondary Health Care Khawaja Imran Nazir and Specialized Health Care Salman Rafique on Thursday visited DHQ South City Hospital.

On this occasion, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan and CEO Health Okara. Dr. Saifullah Waraich, DHO Dr. Ijaz Shah, and MSDHQ South City Dr.

Ehsan Elahi were also present.

The provincial health minister reviewed the medical facilities in the Cardiac Ward, ICU, and Medical Ward of DHQ South City Hospital.

They also inspected the laundry and inseminator blocks of DHQ South City Hospital. Secretary of Health Ali Jan Khan briefed the provincial ministers about the relevant departments.

