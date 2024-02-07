Provincial Monitoring Coordinator Sindh Visits Mirpurkhas
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 11:26 PM
On the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh Ali Asghar Syal visited Mirpurkhas here on Wednesday and held a meeting with district monitoring officers and monitoring officers at Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas office
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) On the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh Ali Asghar Syal visited Mirpurkhas here on Wednesday and held a meeting with district monitoring officers and monitoring officers at Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas office.
During the meeting, Ali Asghar Syal directed the district monitoring officers and monitoring officers to ensure their monitoring in conducting fair and transparent elections so that a democratic government can be set up.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
ECP suspends civil servant for video message
All arrangements for general elections completed in Mirpurkhas division
Candidate remains safe in attack on election office
All set for general election in Bajaur
Foolproof security beefed up for general election in Larkana
One dead, 3 injured in hand grenade explosion
EU court backs Ryanair in Dutch aid case for KLM
All arrangements made for general elections in Karachi
28 die, 45 injured in Pishin, Killa Saifullah blasts
Man kills father in Attock
11 candidates to contest for NA-218 seat
ECC approves Rs 10 b grant for Ministry of IT & Telecommunication
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP suspends civil servant for video message3 minutes ago
-
All arrangements for general elections completed in Mirpurkhas division4 minutes ago
-
Candidate remains safe in attack on election office4 minutes ago
-
All set for general election in Bajaur4 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security beefed up for general election in Larkana4 minutes ago
-
One dead, 3 injured in hand grenade explosion2 minutes ago
-
All arrangements made for general elections in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
28 die, 45 injured in Pishin, Killa Saifullah blasts2 minutes ago
-
Man kills father in Attock2 minutes ago
-
11 candidates to contest for NA-218 seat5 minutes ago
-
Bilawal visit shrines of Garhi Khudabakhsh2 minutes ago
-
Police hold flag march in city2 minutes ago