Provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) On the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh Ali Asghar Syal visited Mirpurkhas here on Wednesday and held a meeting with district monitoring officers and monitoring officers at Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas office.

During the meeting, Ali Asghar Syal directed the district monitoring officers and monitoring officers to ensure their monitoring in conducting fair and transparent elections so that a democratic government can be set up.

