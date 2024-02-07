Open Menu

Provincial Monitoring Coordinator Sindh Visits Mirpurkhas

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

On the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh Ali Asghar Syal visited Mirpurkhas here on Wednesday and held a meeting with district monitoring officers and monitoring officers at Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas office

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) On the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh Ali Asghar Syal visited Mirpurkhas here on Wednesday and held a meeting with district monitoring officers and monitoring officers at Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas office.

During the meeting, Ali Asghar Syal directed the district monitoring officers and monitoring officers to ensure their monitoring in conducting fair and transparent elections so that a democratic government can be set up.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Government

Recent Stories

ECP suspends civil servant for video message

ECP suspends civil servant for video message

3 minutes ago
 All arrangements for general elections completed i ..

All arrangements for general elections completed in Mirpurkhas division

4 minutes ago
 Candidate remains safe in attack on election offic ..

Candidate remains safe in attack on election office

4 minutes ago
 All set for general election in Bajaur

All set for general election in Bajaur

4 minutes ago
 Foolproof security beefed up for general election ..

Foolproof security beefed up for general election in Larkana

4 minutes ago
 One dead, 3 injured in hand grenade explosion

One dead, 3 injured in hand grenade explosion

2 minutes ago
EU court backs Ryanair in Dutch aid case for KLM

EU court backs Ryanair in Dutch aid case for KLM

2 minutes ago
 All arrangements made for general elections in Kar ..

All arrangements made for general elections in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 28 die, 45 injured in Pishin, Killa Saifullah blas ..

28 die, 45 injured in Pishin, Killa Saifullah blasts

2 minutes ago
 Man kills father in Attock

Man kills father in Attock

2 minutes ago
 11 candidates to contest for NA-218 seat

11 candidates to contest for NA-218 seat

5 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs 10 b grant for Ministry of IT & Te ..

ECC approves Rs 10 b grant for Ministry of IT & Telecommunication

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan