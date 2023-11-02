Open Menu

Provincial Ombudsman Bahawalpur Office Disposes Of 734 Complaints

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Provincial Ombudsman Bahawalpur Office disposes of 734 complaints

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Office of Provincial Ombudsman in Bahawalpur has disposed of 734 complaints submitted against the provincial departments with the Provincial Ombudsman.

Consultant, Provincial Ombudsman, Rana Masood Akhtar said that 844 applications were submitted with the office of Provincial Ombudsman in Bahawalpur from January to October 2023.

A large number of people approached the office of Provincial Ombudsman in Bahawalpur seeking relief in their complaints which they lodged against different provincial departments including police, health, and education.

People can approach the office of Provincial Ombudsman without payment of any fee or hiring service of a lawyer.

