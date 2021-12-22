Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan calls on Governor

UrduPoint.com

Provincial Ombudsman of Balochistan Nazar Baloch called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha here at Governor House on Wednesday

During the meeting, complaints received by the provincial ombudsman, steps taken for redressal, prospects for improving performance and future course of action were discussed.

Nazar Baloch presented the annual review report of the Provincial Ombudsman to the Governor, 568 complaints were received throughout the year on which timely decisions have been taken.

On the occasion, the Governor said that the purpose of establishing a Provincial Ombudsman was to provide timely justice to the poor and needy people.

He directed the provincial ombudsman to further improve his performance in providing justice to the masses in the province.

