Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan cancels tests, interviews of Women Development

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan Nazar Muhammad Baloch Advocate canceled the tests and interviews due to an error in the advertisement regarding the appointment in the government department.

According to the spokesperson of Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan, the complainants Ghulam Mustafa, Waseem Qadir and Hayat Babi had applied to the provincial ombudsman that an advertisement titled Job Opportunities was issued by the Women Development Department on July 22, in the details of which the department, the schedule for the test interviews was released.

The petitioners contended that there was a gap of only three days between the advertisement and the interviews which was in violation of the relevant policy.

He further said that in the headline of the advertisement, employment opportunities were written, while in the details, the department had announced different dates for test interviews.

And apart from this, the advertisement did not specify the place for the test interviews.

He requested the Provincial Ombudsman to investigate the matter of illegal advertisement.

In the light of the orders of the Provincial Ombudsman, the Registrar Ombudsman Secretariat Syed Muhammad Ali issued a notice to the Secretary of Women Development and sought an explanation in this regard.

In addition, in this regard, the Chief Secretary Balochistan also issued instructions to implement the orders of the Provincial Ombudsman.

Meanwhile, Secretary Women Development gave an assurance on the occasion of appearance at the Ombudsman Secretariat that a new schedule would be issued after the above advertisement is corrected.

In the newly released schedule of the Women's Development Department, the agency corrected the error of three days gap between the release of advertisement and test interviews.

On which, the Provincial Ombudsman took notice and issued orders that the schedule of test interviews should be canceled immediately and a new schedule should be announced as per the regulations and law.