Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan To Hold Meeting On August 4
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 10:32 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan Nazar Muhammad Baloch will chair a meeting regarding prison reforms on August 4 (Thursday) at 12 noon at Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat Balochistan.
According to a hand out issued here on Wednesday, the concerned officials are informed that they would ensure their attendance in this important meeting.