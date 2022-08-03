Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan to hold meeting on August 4

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan Nazar Muhammad Baloch will chair a meeting regarding prison reforms on August 4 (Thursday) at 12 noon at Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat Balochistan.

According to a hand out issued here on Wednesday, the concerned officials are informed that they would ensure their attendance in this important meeting.