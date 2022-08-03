UrduPoint.com

Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan To Hold Meeting On August 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan to hold meeting on August 4

Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan Nazar Muhammad Baloch will chair a meeting regarding prison reforms on August 4 (Thursday) at 12 noon at Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan Nazar Muhammad Baloch will chair a meeting regarding prison reforms on August 4 (Thursday) at 12 noon at Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat Balochistan.

According to a hand out issued here on Wednesday, the concerned officials are informed that they would ensure their attendance in this important meeting.

Related Topics

Balochistan August

Recent Stories

Comprehensive arrangements made to ensure peace du ..

Comprehensive arrangements made to ensure peace during Muharram: Deputy Speaker ..

2 minutes ago
 IIU organizes dua for martyrs of Pak Army at Faisa ..

IIU organizes dua for martyrs of Pak Army at Faisal Mosque

2 minutes ago
 AIOU holds seminar on "Iqbal and Maulana Rome"

AIOU holds seminar on "Iqbal and Maulana Rome"

2 minutes ago
 Eight injured in French factory explosion

Eight injured in French factory explosion

2 minutes ago
 First consignment of KU Teachers Balochistan Flood ..

First consignment of KU Teachers Balochistan Flood Relief Effort dispatched from ..

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court to hold full court reference on eve ..

Supreme Court to hold full court reference on eve of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah's r ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.