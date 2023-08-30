Provincial Ombudsman calls on Governor, presents annual report of 2022

Ombudsman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Jamal-ud-Din Shah here on Wednesday called on KP Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and presented the annual report of 2022

Additional Secretary of Law Department, Zaheer-ud-Din and Principal Secretary of the Governor, Mazhar Irshad were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Ombudsman said that 2,519 complaints were received by the office of the ombudsman among which 1,947 have been addressed. He said that 492 complaints were related to Elementary and Secondary education.

KP Governor appreciated the efforts of the ombudsman office and its overall performance to facilitate people.

Meanwhile, a 150-member representative delegation of tribal elders and elites of various areas called on the KP governor and informed him about their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor assured Jirga members of his cooperation and assistance to resolve their problems. He said that higher authorities would convey the concerns of tribal people and added that progress and development of merged districts are among the priorities of the government.