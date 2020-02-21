Provincial Ombudsman calls on KP Governor

Provincial Ombudsman, Aqal Badsaha Friday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and apprised him of performance of the office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Ombudsman, Aqal Badsaha Friday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and apprised him of performance of the office.

He remained with the Governor for some time and discussed working of provincial ombudsman office.

He also presented an annual report for the year 2019 to the Governor.