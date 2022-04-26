UrduPoint.com

Provincial Ombudsman Expresses Satisfaction Over Improvement In Sanitation

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 06:30 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Provincial Ombudsman Aijaz Ali Khan has expressed his satisfaction over the improvement in sanitation and removal of garbage from Ghulam Hyder Shah Colony area.

A complaint in this regard was submitted by a citizen, in the year 2021 stating that residents of Ghulam Hyder Shah Colon were facing problems due to heaps of garbage, animal waste and sewage line issues.

Complaint stated that residents were not in a position to visit the sole park of the colony for entertainment due to prevailing bad smell.

