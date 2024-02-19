Open Menu

Provincial Ombudsman Inaugurates District Office Sanghar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Provincial Ombudsman inaugurates district office Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan has said that to provide quick and inexpensive justice to the people in government departments, the offices of the Ombudsman have been established in every district so that complaints can be redressed immediately. He expressed these views while addressing a gathering held here after inaugurating the Regional Office District Sanghar.

He further said that the public should register their complaints with the district ombudsman with a simple application on blank paper, and the district office will address the grievances of the public by summoning the concerned officers.

He stated that for this purpose, we have a mechanism under which the performance of the district officers is also evaluated from time to time, so that the problems of the people can be solved.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Regional Director Ombudsman Sanghar, Fazal Muhammad Sheikh said that Sanghar district consists of vast land, and its Khipro taluka is bigger than many districts of Sindh, yet we have solved the problems of the people, and we are receiving thousands of cases from all over Sindh. On this occasion, Regional Directors of Tharparkar, Dadu, Larkana, Ghotki, Additional Deputy Commissioner I, Saleem Jatoi and other officers were also present.

