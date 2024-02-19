Provincial Ombudsman Inaugurates District Office Sanghar
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan has said that to provide quick and inexpensive justice to the people in government departments, the offices of the Ombudsman have been established in every district so that complaints can be redressed immediately. He expressed these views while addressing a gathering held here after inaugurating the Regional Office District Sanghar.
He further said that the public should register their complaints with the district ombudsman with a simple application on blank paper, and the district office will address the grievances of the public by summoning the concerned officers.
He stated that for this purpose, we have a mechanism under which the performance of the district officers is also evaluated from time to time, so that the problems of the people can be solved.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Regional Director Ombudsman Sanghar, Fazal Muhammad Sheikh said that Sanghar district consists of vast land, and its Khipro taluka is bigger than many districts of Sindh, yet we have solved the problems of the people, and we are receiving thousands of cases from all over Sindh. On this occasion, Regional Directors of Tharparkar, Dadu, Larkana, Ghotki, Additional Deputy Commissioner I, Saleem Jatoi and other officers were also present.
Recent Stories
Int’l workshop on Innovative Practices for Development of Agri-business inaugu ..
PTI announces alliance with SIC, MWM to form govts
Stock markets diverge before more key earnings
2,651 new companies incorporated in January: SECP
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three leaders
IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
500 liter substandard edible oil seized11 minutes ago
-
500 liter substandard edible oil seized11 minutes ago
-
Erum Gul, Rajendar Kumar appointed as AAG11 minutes ago
-
FGEHA launched 12 housing, apartment projects since 200111 minutes ago
-
Senate passes “The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 202321 minutes ago
-
Sindh Excise Dept launches road checking campaign21 minutes ago
-
Int’l workshop on Innovative Practices for Development of Agri-business inaugurated3 minutes ago
-
Security at polling stations of NA-43 reviewed21 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Sanam Javed's husband31 minutes ago
-
International media conference starts at UoS31 minutes ago
-
Caretaker govt ensured equal treatment to all political parties: Solangi31 minutes ago
-
PTI announces alliance with SIC, MWM to form govts33 minutes ago