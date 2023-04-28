UrduPoint.com

Provincial Ombudsman Issues Arrest Orders Of 10 Accused In Women's Inheritance Cases

Published April 28, 2023

Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan on Friday issued arrest orders for the ten accused for non-appearance during the hearing of women's inheritance case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan on Friday issued arrest orders for the ten accused for non-appearance during the hearing of women's inheritance cases.

While hearing as many as forty cases of the Rawalpindi division here at the Deputy Commissioner's office, she directed the revenue officer to submit the report of six cases.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that women's rights would be ensured at any cost while the office of Ombudsman Punjab was safeguarding the rights of women under the Punjab Enforcement of Women Property Rights, Harassment Act.

In this regard, she added that she was visiting all the districts and hearing the cases for resolution.

Nabeela informed that women's ombudsman offices had been established in different regions across the province and in case of property exploitation, women were asked to apply their cases in the relevant offices.

She added that on receiving their applications action would be taken immediately and would be decided within 60 days.

The provincial Ombudsman further informed that the possession and their share would be ensured by the concerned deputy commissioners and police, adding Contempt of court action was also being taken in case of non-payment of rent on the occupied property at the market rate. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rawalpindi Nabil Sindhu, consultant Rana Shahid Raza and Staff Officer Hafiz Farooq Anwar were also present on the occasion.

