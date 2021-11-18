UrduPoint.com

Provincial Ombudsman Office Disposes Of Applications

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 12:33 PM

Provincial Ombudsman Office disposes of applications

The Provincial Ombudsman Office disposed of several applications seeking justice and relief in Lodhran area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Provincial Ombudsman Office disposed of several applications seeking justice and relief in Lodhran area.

According to a press release here, the office entertained several applications submitted in the provincial Ombudsman office and issued directives on them.

On the directives of the Ombudsman office, the arrears in connection with gratuity and pension of the employees died during service were paid.

A family was paid Rs 634,000 in connection with arrears of gratuity, which were due since 2012.

Related Topics

Died Lodhran Family

Recent Stories

India to decide participation in ICC 2025 Champion ..

India to decide participation in ICC 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Oman Celebrates 51st National Day of the Renaissan ..

Oman Celebrates 51st National Day of the Renaissance

14 minutes ago
 DPO for strict monitoring of 15 calls

DPO for strict monitoring of 15 calls

2 minutes ago
 Sir Syed Express to have stop in Bahawalpur

Sir Syed Express to have stop in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 Free eye camp held in Yazman

Free eye camp held in Yazman

2 minutes ago
 Indian police arrest protesting families of martyr ..

Indian police arrest protesting families of martyred civilians during raid in Sr ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.