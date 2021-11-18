Provincial Ombudsman Office disposes of applications

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Provincial Ombudsman Office disposed of several applications seeking justice and relief in Lodhran area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Provincial Ombudsman Office disposed of several applications seeking justice and relief in Lodhran area.

According to a press release here, the office entertained several applications submitted in the provincial Ombudsman office and issued directives on them.

On the directives of the Ombudsman office, the arrears in connection with gratuity and pension of the employees died during service were paid.

A family was paid Rs 634,000 in connection with arrears of gratuity, which were due since 2012.