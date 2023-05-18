Provincial ombudsman offices in peripheral areas would help to resolve issues: Syed Jamaluddin

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Ombudsman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jamaluddin Shah Thursday stated that the establishment of district offices for the provincial ombudsman in Abbottabad, Swat, and D.I. Khan has facilitated and provided immediate justice and ease in resolving issues for the local population.

This was stated in a press statement issued by the Provincial ombudsman office Abbottabad.

He said that since the establishment of these offices, within a short period, hundreds of government employees and individuals from different walks of life have had their requests for justice promptly addressed, reflecting the responsible role of the relevant officials in a professional manner.

The provincial ombudsman mentioned that previously, residents of peripheral areas of these districts had to travel long distances to the provincial ombudsman office, which was indeed a tiresome process.

After the establishment of regional offices, residents of Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral, Shangla, Buner, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, South and North Waziristan, Kohistan, Batagram, Torghar, and surrounding areas can now access the district offices in Swat, D.I. Khan, and Abbottabad with ease and convenience, adding Syed Jamaluddin said.

He stated that the officers at the regional offices are diligent and competent, fulfilling their responsibilities in the best possible manner.