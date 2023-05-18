UrduPoint.com

Provincial Ombudsman Offices In Peripheral Areas Would Help To Resolve Issues: Syed Jamaluddin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Provincial ombudsman offices in peripheral areas would help to resolve issues: Syed Jamaluddin

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Ombudsman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jamaluddin Shah Thursday stated that the establishment of district offices for the provincial ombudsman in Abbottabad, Swat, and D.I. Khan has facilitated and provided immediate justice and ease in resolving issues for the local population.

This was stated in a press statement issued by the Provincial ombudsman office Abbottabad.

He said that since the establishment of these offices, within a short period, hundreds of government employees and individuals from different walks of life have had their requests for justice promptly addressed, reflecting the responsible role of the relevant officials in a professional manner.

The provincial ombudsman mentioned that previously, residents of peripheral areas of these districts had to travel long distances to the provincial ombudsman office, which was indeed a tiresome process.

After the establishment of regional offices, residents of Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral, Shangla, Buner, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, South and North Waziristan, Kohistan, Batagram, Torghar, and surrounding areas can now access the district offices in Swat, D.I. Khan, and Abbottabad with ease and convenience, adding Syed Jamaluddin said.

He stated that the officers at the regional offices are diligent and competent, fulfilling their responsibilities in the best possible manner.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Kohat Batagram Chitral Dir Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Shangla Tank Buner From Government Best

Recent Stories

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd ..

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line ..

34 minutes ago
 US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspects’ handover

2 hours ago
 FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious fre ..

FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious freedom in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

4 hours ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.