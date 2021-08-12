Provincial Ombudsman pays suprise visit to Sandmen Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Thursday said doctors and medical staff should provide health facilities to the poor and ensure their attendance in respective hospitals.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to Provincial Sandmen Hospital where he also inspected Trauma Center, Causal Department, Children's Emergency Ward and Gynecology Ward.

He inquired after the patients and asked about the problems, on which the patients complained about non-supply of medicines.

Provincial Ombudsman sought clarification from MS Dr. Javed who was present on the spot who could not give a satisfactory answer.

Nazar Muhammad expressed displeasure over poor sanitation in the hospital.

In that regard, he took notice and issued notices to top officials concerned of the health department.