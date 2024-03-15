- Home
Provincial Ombudsman Presents Annual Report 2023 To Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 06:34 PM
Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Friday visited the office of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab and met Provincial Ombudsman Major (retd) Azam Sulaiman Khan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Friday visited the office of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab and met Provincial Ombudsman Major (retd) Azam Sulaiman Khan.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed to ensure the protection of citizens' rights and provision of justice. IG Punjab said that the provincial ombudsman is providing excellent services for redressing citizens' complaints on the fast track mechanism. He acknowledged the efforts of Provincial Ombudsman for protecting the rights of citizens and providing justice to them.
Azam Sulaiman Khan presented the annual report 2023 to IG Punjab .
The Provincial Ombudsman said that he appreciates the Punjab Police for maintaining law and order in the province, eliminating crimes, provision of justice and welfare measures for the citizens. He also presented an honorary shield to IG Punjab. Secretary Ombudsman Punjab Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, Advisor Headquarters Shafiq Hussain Bukhari and Dr. Masood Saleem Advisor implementation were also present on the occasion.
