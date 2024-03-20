Open Menu

Provincial Ombudsman Resolves 38 Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Provincial Ombudsman resolves 38 complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) On the orders of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, various provincial departments, secretary Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Lahore, administrative Officer Provincial Welfare Fund board Punjab, Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board Lahore, secretary Workers Welfare Board Labour and Human Resources Department paid marriage grant, death grant, farewell grant of Rs 72 lakh to 36 applicants.

Also, due to efforts of Ombudsman Punjab, Additional Director Grievance Redress Cell, Punjab Social Protection Lahore, District Monitoring Officer education and Punjab Education Sector Reform Programme Lahore paid educational scholarships worth more than Rs 16 lakh to 38 students, who received educational scholarships.

According to a spokesman for the office, 38 applicants belonging to different districts had complained that they were not paid educational scholarships despite several attempts. The Ombudsman issued orders to the relevant institutions to pay the pending educational scholarships to students.

The complainants thanked the Ombudsman for taking an effective role in resolving their grievances.

