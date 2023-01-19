UrduPoint.com

Provincial Ombudsman Stresses For Women Rights In Society

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Provincial Ombudsman Punjab, Nabila Hakim Khan, on Thursday stressed the need of sensitizing women about their rights of property and inheritance saying that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to men and women

Speaking at a seminar titled"Women Property Rights and Harassment of Women at Workplace '' at BZU Gillani Law College here, she lamented that depriving women of their basic rights has become an unfortunate habit in the society.

She said that it was all happening owing to� a lack of knowledge and awareness, adding that the Ombudsperson Office is working across Punjab in this connection.

Ms Khan advised women to get their complaints registered with her office�without any fear or fright and added that they had swiftly disposed of complaint of harassment of women at the workplace and action was taken on it.

Bahauddin Zakariya University VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi informed that issues were popping up especially about women because we have distanced ourselves from islam.

He stated that he was delighted to know that the Provincial�Ombudsperson was working to resolve women's problems.

Dr Abdul Saboor, Secretary SH*ME, Ghulam Sagheer Shahid, Secretary�Housing Muhammad Asif and others also spoke their minds.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the seminar.

Earlier, Nabila Hakim Khan visited the Ombudsperson regional office and reviewed the facilities being extended there.Commissioner�Multan Division, Ishfaq Ahmed Chaudhary, Advisor to Federal Ombudsman, Mahmood Javid Bhatti and others were accompanying her.

