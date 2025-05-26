Provincial Ombudsman Team Reviews Healthcare Facilities In Matiari Hospitals
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) On the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), the Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman’s Office Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider conducted an inspection visit to the District Hospital and Old Taluka Hospital in Matiari on Monday.
According to details, the visit focused on reviewing the availability of basic healthcare facilities, the posting of doctors, paramedical staff and the supply of essential medicines.
During the inspection, various departments of the hospitals were examined and patients were personally interacted to hear their grievances.
Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider urged the hospital administrations to improve healthcare services and ensure the uninterrupted provision of all essential facilities to patients.
He emphasized that inspections of public institutions will continue under the directives of the Sindh government, and strict action will be taken against any form of negligence.
