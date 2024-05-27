Provincial Ombudsman Underscores Need Of Reforming Education System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 11:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Sindh Ombudsman Muhammad Sohail Rajput has emphasized on the need to improve the quality of education in the government schools, underlining that it is crucial for building a sustainable society that can thrive in a competitive world.
He was presiding over a meeting of the officers and heads of Sindh government's different departments and civic agencies at Shahbaz Hall of Shahbaz Building here on Monday.
Rajput said the Education Department required significant improvement in the modus operandi of teaching with the objective to enhance children's cognitive abilities.
He emphasized that the teachers should be provided the required training so that they could help their students to try a better learning process which was based on comprehension rather than rote.
The provincial ombudsman while expressing concern noted that children educated in the government schools often lacked a positive outlook.
Rajput said such deficient education could lead to the downfall of the society if children were not encouraged to dream big.
He was of the view that 50 percent problems being faced in the country were caused by a lack of quality education.
"Without addressing this core problem we won't be able to resolve our issues," he underscored.
The Ombudsman also took serious notice of rampant encroachment on the roads, streets and footpaths in Hyderabad.
He strictly directed the officials of the district administration and Hyderabad Municipal Authority (HDA) to take action against encroachment.
Rajput asked the officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ensure uninterrupted water supply and to provide clean drinking water to citizens.
He also directed the officials for timely release of pensions to avoid causing unnecessary suffering to pensioners.
Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abidin Memon, MD WASA Zeeshan Malik and other officers attended the meeting.
