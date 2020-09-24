UrduPoint.com
Provincial Ombudsperson Launches Toolkit To Address Sexual Harassment At Workplace

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

The Provincial Office of the Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Thursday launched a resource toolkit to ensure provision of justice to the victims in an efficient manner by building capacity of relevant stakeholders on the contemporary laws and complaint redressal mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Provincial Office of the Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Thursday launched a resource toolkit to ensure provision of justice to the victims in an efficient manner by building capacity of relevant stakeholders on the contemporary laws and complaint redressal mechanism.

The toolkit on 'Understanding Sexual Harassment, Legal Provisions, Roles of Duty Bearers and Right Holders', launched in collaboration with the United Nations (UN) Women Pakistan, was meant to ensure dispensation of justice to victims of sexual harassment at workplace in the Punjab, said a news release issued here.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Minister for Women Development Punjab Ashifa Riaz Fatyana underlined the need for providing safe and enabling environment to women to ensure socio-economic development in the country.

Terming the sexual harassment of women at workplace as a heinous crime, she called for collective efforts to discourage the social evil in the society.

"When we don't speak up against incidents of violence against women and girls, such evil acts become normalized. Creating awareness and sensitizing masses especially men that women are equal beings and have a right to live their lives free from violence, harassment and discrimination is critical for making our province, country and this world a better place for all," she remarked.

UN Women Pakistan Country Representative Sharmeela Rassool said it was a high time to step forward for protection of women and girls and move ahead on a legislative path for ending sexual harassment against them.

Citing figures of incidence of harassment in the developed world as well as many South Asian countries, she observed that sexual harassment was a dilemma which was not only affecting Pakistan, but it was prevalent everywhere in the world.

"So, we require collective actions from all fronts and I'm glad that Women Development Department Punjab and Ombudsperson Office are prioritizing this issue even during the pandemic situation."Other distinguished speakers and participants at the event included Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Raheela Khadim Hussain and Musarrat Cheema, Secretary Women Development Department, Punjab Ambreen Raza, Secretary Higher education Irum Bukhari, Justice Retd. Nasira Iqbal and the senior legal experts.

