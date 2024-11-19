Open Menu

Provincial Ombudsperson Punjab Hears Cases In Rwp Regional Office

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Provincial Ombudsperson Punjab, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan here on Tuesday issued orders to swiftly resolve cases.

Hearing cases related to non-share in inheritance and harassment of women at Regional Office she gave a decision in a long pending case related to Chakwal's family about their inherited property.

The women petitioners thanked the Ombudsperson and appreciated her efforts for the rights of women.

The Provincial Ombudsperson Punjab disposed of dozens of cases related to inheritance share of the women.

Advocate Malik Zahoor Ahmed Awan, Deputy Director Information Rawalpindi Division, Tabinda Saleem and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion.

The enforcement of Property Rights Act 2021 has made it easier for women to get their legal share in inherited property, the Ombudsperson said adding, women had to wait for years in the civil courts for the right of inheritance.

The Ombudsperson informed that under this act, it has become very easy for them to get their Shariah rights.

The institution is working very effectively in this regard. It is no longer difficult for women to get their inheritance, she added.

She further said, ”Within a year, we have resolved cases of property worth Rs 15 billion. Our nine regional offices are working to address women's issues.”

All possible measures are being taken to provide inheritance rights to women, she said.

“It is our duty to provide women their constitutional and Shariah rights. We have to make women bold and confident,” she added.

The institution is making efforts to provide best environment to women at work places.

Women cannot be deprived of the right of inheritance under any circumstances, she said adding, “We have to encourage women to move forward in life. We are working to support the women who are valuable members of the society and have equal rights,” she said.

The Ombudsperson said that all facilities are being provided to women in regional offices.

She informed that the Punjab government is also taking important steps for the betterment of women.

